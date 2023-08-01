Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 0.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.11. 1,531,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,042. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.