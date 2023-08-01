Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,194 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.53. 9,227,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,979. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

