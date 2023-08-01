Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,274,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135,848. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.