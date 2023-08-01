Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

HYDB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. 60,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

