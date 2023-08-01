Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,302 shares of company stock worth $4,233,162. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

FTNT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

