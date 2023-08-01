LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.0-197.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.59 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. 95,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,413,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at $153,216,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

