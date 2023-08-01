Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145,971. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

