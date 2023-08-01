Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.07. 82,499,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,332,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

