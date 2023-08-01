Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

