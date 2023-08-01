Litecoin Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.80 billion and approximately $752.31 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $92.54 or 0.00311801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,494,552 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

