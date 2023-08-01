Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,286,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

