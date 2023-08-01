LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Position Reduced by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 118,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $360.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

