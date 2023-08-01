Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 51930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

