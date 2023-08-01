Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $397.07. 2,337,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,057. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

