Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Matson has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Matson has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $94.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.23 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,303.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,623 shares of company stock worth $2,521,956 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matson by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 57,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Matson by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Matson by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $2,308,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

