McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

McKesson stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,289. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.17.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

