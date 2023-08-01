MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of MEIP stock remained flat at $7.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,828. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.