MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEIP stock remained flat at $7.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,828. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 64.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

