Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,925. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.