Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,028,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 232,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,056. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

