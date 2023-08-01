Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,312,000 after acquiring an additional 652,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,662,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,104,000.

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,727. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

