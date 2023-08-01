Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Banner worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Banner by 11.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,792. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 154,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,283. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

