Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.66 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEI traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. 1,954,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,186. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

