Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,414,000 after buying an additional 416,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS EFG traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.43. 590,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

