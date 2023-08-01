Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 385,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,879. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

