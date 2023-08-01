Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 392,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,143. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.