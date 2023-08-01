Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,717,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. 6,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

