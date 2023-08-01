Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $362,825.02 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003226 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

