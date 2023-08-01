Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 91,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,044,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

