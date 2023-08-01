Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MOS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mosaic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

