Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $315.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.60.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $306.94 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 20.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

