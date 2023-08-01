NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 340 by Analysts at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.62) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.19).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 239.20 ($3.07). The stock had a trading volume of 17,429,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,095,313. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 269.28. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02).

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.