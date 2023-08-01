NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 305,099 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,099 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. 3,921,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,557. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

