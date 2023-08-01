NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.21. 900,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

