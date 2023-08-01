NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on August 14th

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 137.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 226.5%.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,542,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after buying an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

