Nordwand Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nordwand Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.07. 2,513,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.74 and its 200-day moving average is $302.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

