Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,675 shares of company stock worth $292,496 and have sold 434 shares worth $4,785. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 179,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after buying an additional 107,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

