Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-$0.52 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 649,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

