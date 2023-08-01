Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $98,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.70 and its 200-day moving average is $390.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

