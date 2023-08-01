Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,278. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

