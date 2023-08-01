Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

