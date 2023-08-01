Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $548.33 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $548.33 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 549,583,263 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

