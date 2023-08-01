PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $727.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.74 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PC Connection Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,295. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PC Connection

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $124,384.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 163,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $179,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PC Connection by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

