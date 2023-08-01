Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEGA. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.79%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

