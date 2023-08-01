Piper Sandler Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $83.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

