ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.42

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.42 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.42 ($0.26), with a volume of 147368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.05 ($0.28).

ProCook Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £22.25 million and a P/E ratio of -408.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.66.

Insider Activity

In other ProCook Group news, insider Daniel ONeill bought 510,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £137,700 ($176,787.78). Insiders own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

