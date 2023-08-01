Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PRU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.34. 1,822,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,911. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.