Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

PEG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 3,959,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,739. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

