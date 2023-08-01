Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 10.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 24,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 107,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

