Raymond James Downgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $990.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.