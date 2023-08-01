Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00.

7/26/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00.

7/26/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

7/26/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00.

7/26/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $51.00.

7/24/2023 – Tenable had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Tenable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 910,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Get Tenable Holdings Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.